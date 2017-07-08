G-20 summit: Trump blocked out on Paris climate accord as 19 members reaffirm | Fox News

The G20, today, issued a group statement today affirming their support of the Paris climate treaty and stressing the imperative to move quickly with implementation. The U.S. was alone in voting against it. Angela Merkel, who has emerged as the defacto leader of the developed nations said that she was disappointed at the lack of U.S. support and committment
G-20 summit: Trump blocked out on Paris climate accord as 19 members reaffirm
Sat Jul 8, 2017
