President Trump is celebrating a deal to sell up to $12bn worth of F-15 fighter jets to Qatar, just weeks after claiming they were state sponsors of terrorism and taking credit for encouraging Saudi Arabia, Egypt and four other Arab states to sever relations with Qatar. The current American foreign policy is incoherent.
US signs deal to supply F-15 jets to Qatar after Trump terror claims
Seeded on Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:01 PM
