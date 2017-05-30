The American Civil Liberties Union is defending the right of anti-Sharia and pro-Trump groups to demonstrate in an Oregon town where they are very unpopular. Once again, the ACLU shows that it is the staunchest protector of American civil liberties, regardless of the politics of the imperiled groups. Please considering joining if you are not a member, or contributing something additional if you are already a member.
ACLU Of Oregon: Mayor's Attempt To Stop Pro-Trump, Anti-Sharia Rallies Is 'Unconstitutional'
