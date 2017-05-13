The US has the highest rate of death in childbirth of developed nations

The United States health care system needs a fundamental reworking. There is a persistent myth that we have the best health care in the world. This is based in part on our ability to deliver exceptional high technology medicine -- transplants, care for extremely premature infants, etc., but we don't do a very good job of the basics like vaccinations.

My youngest daughter's former boyfriend nearly died of diphtheria - because his family were too poor to have him vaccinated when he was an infant, and he did not go to the hospital immediately when he came down with symptoms because he did not have health insurance. (This was before the Affordable Care Act).

You don't treat diphtheria with over the counter Tylenol. Nobody in the a developed country should EVER die of diphtheria, measles, and many other diseases. Overall , the U.S. is rated about 25th to 35th in quality of health care by international organizations.

Two months ago I had emergency surgery. I only survived because I live near a Level 1 trauma center. They had me in surgery, with a full, experienced team within 30 minutes of passing through the door. Sixty percent of the population of South Dakota do not live within an hour of a Level 1 center. In a wealthy nation, rural Americans should not because they cannot reach a good hospital. The American Medical Association warns that the repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act will make matters worth for rural hospitals and the people they serve.

Now word comes that the U.S. is not just middle of the pack in the rate of death in child birth, we are the WORST among the developed nations. Our Congress is fiddling with how and who pays for health insurance. The problem is much bigger and more complex (who knew?) and nobody in government in either party is even trying to deal with it.

Health care is a collective problem. Only collectively can we afford to build, maintain, and operate the systems we will all ultimately need. Providing health care to all Americans -- rich and poor, urban and rural, young and old, citizen and not must become a common, shared priority and out solutions must be more creative and bolder than simple tweaks of the method of payment.