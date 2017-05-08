Trump ends NASA's boldest mission

Until a few weeks ago, NASA was making good progress on its boldest missions ever -- retrieving a multi-ton asteroid and redirecting it into stable lunar orbit. This incredible missions is described on the inked page. Beyond pushing engineering, access to an asteroid would advance space science, and start us on the path of the to be able to divert and asteroid when one inevitably (but not soon) is found to be on a trajectory for Earth.

The Trump administration cancelled the mission after years spent on mission planning, design, and building an extremely capable team.