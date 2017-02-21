Federal Lands in the West: Liability or Asset?

I was reading a study today on the impact of federal land ownership on local communities. The results seem to show that communities benefited from proximity to large federal land holdings. I have included a link and some key points.

February 2017Update: Rural counties in the West with more federal lands performed better on average than their peers with less federal lands in four key economic measures.https://headwaterseconomics.org/public-lands/federal-lands-performance/

· From the early 1970s to the 2010s, western rural counties with the highest share of federal lands on average had faster population, employment, and personal income growth than their peers with the lowest share of federal lands. Per capita incomes grew somewhat faster.

· Some rural counties are struggling and are searching for ways to benefit from nearby federal lands. While every county has unique circumstances, the changing economy of the West has impacted all counties and altered the economic role of nearby public lands.

· Counties that performed the best are benefiting from nearby public lands in multiple ways, such as supporting commodity sectors like natural gas and timber, increasing tourist and recreation spending, and sustaining steady growth by attracting entrepreneurs and retirees.