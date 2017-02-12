Father blames daughter's death on Tesla Model S

A father blames his daughter's death on her driving a Tesla Model S with the high performance ("insane") option. She was drunk, with a BAC 2.5 times the legal limit. While driving home from a bar she was confronted by a driver going the wrong way on a one-way street. She swerved to avoid the oncoming driver and, apparently, accelerated sharply (as only a Tesla S can) before striking a tree at high speed. The father ask's why anyone would make a car that can do 0-60 in 3.1 seconds.