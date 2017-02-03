Trump to Order Dodd-Frank Review, Halt Obama Fiduciary Rule

President Trump has pledged to roll back regulations that enhanced the stability of bank enacted after the financial sector collapse of 2009. The also is removing regulations that require financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients. It will so be legal again to tout finical products which profit them personally, but which do not benefit the customer. The logic is that buyers of financial products can make their own judgment as to who is honest and who is not and which products are good values for them. The theory sounds fine except there is no system for providing customers with the data they need to make this type of decision nor the expertise. A mechanic who does unnecessary repairs can be sued. A financial analyst who sells you a share of financially fragile credit default swap just to get the fee cannot be held liable, even if he is paid under the table to push the product. This is the most explicitly anti-consumer move I have ever seen.