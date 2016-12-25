A plane with 92 passengers and crew crashed on Sunday killing all aboard. This included sixty member of the legendary Alexandrov Ensemble, They were one of the great choirs of the world, and ambassadors of better relations among nations travelling world wide. They were on their way to Syria to entertain Russian troops for New Years.
Red Army Choir's plane crashes, killing all
Sun Dec 25, 2016
