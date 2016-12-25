Newsvine

Sesostrus

About Child of the planet Articles: 1 Seeds: 17 Comments: 640 Since: May 2009

Red Army Choir's plane crashes, killing all

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Sesostrus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 6:45 AM
Discuss:

A plane with 92 passengers and crew crashed on Sunday killing all aboard. This included sixty member of the legendary Alexandrov Ensemble, They were one of the great choirs of the world, and ambassadors of better relations among nations travelling world wide.  They were on their way to Syria to entertain Russian troops for New Years. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor