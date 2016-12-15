Ban-ki-moon wasa a strong and effective advocate for human rights throughout his tenure at United Nations General Secretary. This included support for LGBT rights. As he leaves, there was a motion to recognize his work. Such motions to recognize an outgoing General Secretary or other effective official, are common and routine, and this one would have passed overwhelmingly except that Russia blocked the vote. Russia is standing steadfast against the march towards broader human rights and tolerance.
Russia Blocks U.N. Council Bid To Thank Ban Ki-Moon For Gay Rights Work | The Huffington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 15, 2016 6:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment