My Clinton sign has been vandalized three times in three weeks

My wife and I were slow in deciding our votes in the upcoming presidential election. We determined eventually to support Secretary Clinton on the basis of her greater experience and more presidential demeanor. Having reached that conclusion, we designed a sign expressing our reasons. We erected it in front of our house three weeks ago. Since then it has been vandalized three times – the guy wires have been cut and the material slashed. Our visceral reaction on seeing the vandalism for the first time was to think ill of Trump supporters in general but on reflection, we recognize that vandals are likely the exception even among the bellicose and excitable crowd who viscerally defame Sec. Clinton. We hope that in the final weeks of the campaign we can turn to serious discourse about the issues and stop the endless, enervating and exaggerated personal attacks on both candidates. Mr. Trump is a rough and tumble business man, and the subject of many law suits, but has never faced criminal prosecution. Secretary Clinton is a bare knuckles politician and has been accused of many things, but she too has never faced criminal action despite extensive, costly, and partisan investigation. Neither is a sweetheart, but it would be great if we could get past the slander, name calling, tantrums, and vandalism and talk about their chops to be President.

Personally, I favor Secretary Clinton because has government experience while Mr. Trump has none, and I do not think of the Presidency as an entry level position. I have seen nothing in his demeanor that leads me to believe he would be effective in dealing with Congress or in diplomatic discussions.