Space.COM today was talking about ambitious plans which NASA will reveal shortly, which have already been given the OK by President Obama. Using the new Orion capsule and Space Launch System as well as robotic spacecraft, they are planning a return to the moon and exploration well beyond. NASA is reported to be celebrating the election as giving them greater confidence that they can move forward.
NASA intends to reveal plans to send men to the moon, an asteroid and Mars in the next 20 years.
Seeded on Thu Nov 8, 2012 3:57 PM
