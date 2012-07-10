Deadly black lung surges back in coal country - Open Channel

In the 1950's about 50% of coal miners would end up with black lung or brown lung, and most of these would die a slow and painful death as their lungs failed. I grew up about 2 blocks from an active mine and as a boy I remember men in their 40s and 50s dying as they say on their front porches too worn out to work. Unfortunately, black lung is making a comeback. Please read this and understand the consequences of coal mining. One quote from this article:

"No human being should have to go through the misery that dying of [black lung] entails,” said Dr. Edward Petsonk, who treats patients with black lung and works with NIOSH. “It is like a screw being slowly tightened across your throat. Day and night towards the end, the miner struggles to get enough oxygen. It is really almost a diabolical torture.”