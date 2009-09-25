Newsvine

New Analysis Brings Dire Global Warming Prediction

A study just completed by researchers at MIT and Ventana Systems (a contract research organization) just completed their analysis of likely impact of proposed efforts to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases. The study concluded that all of the current commitments would only reduce the rise from an 8.13F to 6.29F.

