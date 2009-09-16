Average family health insurance policy: $13,375, up 5% - USATODAY.com

The average cost of health insurance for a family of four rose to $13,375 from a year ago, an increase of 5.5%. This is the lowest percentage increase in 10 years, but given that the consumer price index declined over the past year, the inflation adjusted rate of increase is about 7%, keeping prices on track to double over the next 10 years. In the past decade, prices are up 121%, fewer people are covered, and deductibles are higher.

Americans should factor in the very real risk that they will be asked to personally pay $10,000 individually or $25,000 for a family of four by 2020 when the think about health care reform.

