Newsvine

Sesostrus

About Child of the planet Articles: 1 Seeds: 17 Comments: 640 Since: May 2009

Daily Kos: Sotomayor's Woody Allen/Marshall McLuhan Moment

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Sesostrus View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Tue Jul 14, 2009 3:06 PM
Discuss:

Senator Jeff Session, in attacking Judge Sotomayor's famous "Wise Latina" comment, compared her unfavorably to Judge Miriam Cedarbaum, saying that Cedarbaum "believes that judges must transcend their personal sympathies and prejudices.". To his embarrassment, Sotomayor jestured to her good friend Cedarbaum who was there to support her and said that there was no difference in the way they approached the law. Cedarbaum had said precisely that in the Wall Street Journal.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor