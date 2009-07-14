Daily Kos: Sotomayor's Woody Allen/Marshall McLuhan Moment

Senator Jeff Session, in attacking Judge Sotomayor's famous "Wise Latina" comment, compared her unfavorably to Judge Miriam Cedarbaum, saying that Cedarbaum "believes that judges must transcend their personal sympathies and prejudices.". To his embarrassment, Sotomayor jestured to her good friend Cedarbaum who was there to support her and said that there was no difference in the way they approached the law. Cedarbaum had said precisely that in the Wall Street Journal.