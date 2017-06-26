Neild Gorsuch is an unthinking reactionary

With Neil Gorusch's vote to deny allow Arkansas to not list same sex parents on a birth certificate, he proved that he holds deeply prejudicial views and that has no aversion to imposing his personal biases, rooted in religious superstition on people who do not share them. He is a man of the last century (a celebration of death and prejudice) but, unfortunately, he will likely serve on the court long enough to do much damage to the country. I had hoped that he was a batter person than his mother (a truly appalling person) but it appears that he is not.