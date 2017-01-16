Tax on imported cars

Mr. Trump has proposed a "border tax" on cars made outside the United States from German and Japanese companies, then meanders into talking about German and Japanese cars made in Mexico. Will there be a tax on cars made in Japan, Germany, China, South Korea of just those made in Mexico and Canada? Does a car count as American made is it is assembled here but has engines built outside the U.S. Most manufacturers source parts from around the world. Does this "border tax" pertain to parts too? How much of the total value add must be in the U.S. How can anyone administer anything this complex -- potentially requiring tracking the entire supply chain of a product, updating with every purchase, and the managing the legal disputes when a manufacturer disputes when the government's determination of the origin of components. A huge regulatory nightmare. If Mr. Trump chooses to impose tariffs, that will essentially unfold as a tax on American's who buy any foreign product (whatever that means) with the benefit accruing the U.S. manufacturers who will be under less competitive pressure.